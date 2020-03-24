Guide: Best PS4 HDR Games

The best PS4 games to show off HDR

Which PS4 games have the best HDR support? What games show off high dynamic range the most? If you’ve recently purchased a HDR compatible TV, chances are you’re looking for the games that make the best use of the fancy tech. Your new 4KTV has HDR, and you want to see it in action, right? In this list, we’ve gathered what we think are some of the best examples of HDR support in PlayStation 4 games. If you want to see HDR at its best, take a look at the games below.

If you’re looking for a list of all HDR compatible PS4 games, you can find that through the link.