Guide: Best PS4 Horror Games

The scariest PlayStation 4 games

What are the best horror games on PS4? The good news (or perhaps the terrifying news for the scaredy-cats among you) is that the PlayStation 4 is home to wealth of creepy releases, from blockbuster franchises like Resident Evil through to psychological indie adventures such as Inside. We’ve put together a list of the best PS4 horror games to help you to find the right fright-fest for you – whether you’re planning a Halloween party or just fancy a creepy weekend.

One thing we do just want to note is that if you can get your hands on a PS4 that still has the infamous PT installed on it, then it’s worth playing through. Konami released this demo for free a few years back in order to announce Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hills, but it was erased from the PlayStation Store after a very public fallout between the publisher and its legendary developer. Nevertheless, PT is without a doubt the scariest game on PS4, and it’s a shame we’ll never get to see what Kojima Productions had planned for the full game.