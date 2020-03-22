Guide: Best PS4 Kids and Family Games

Top children’s PlayStation 4 games

What are the best games for kids and family on PS4? When most people talk about PlayStation 4, they’re thinking about its (brilliant) range of games aimed at an older audience. However, what’s somewhat underplayed is the console’s extensive variety of games for children and families. There are just as many games for youngsters as there are for adults, and many of them are enjoyable regardless of age. Whether they’re easy to play games for kids or titles that allow children and parents to play together, PS4 is an untapped family friendly treasure trove. Here’s what we believe to be 25 of the best PS4 kids games on Sony’s console.