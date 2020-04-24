Guide: Best PS4 Local Multiplayer Games

The best offline multiplayer games on PlayStation 4

What are some of the best PS4 local multiplayer games? Which couch multiplayer games should you play on PS4? While many titles offer great online experiences, nothing quite beats local multiplayer together with friends and family in the same room. Finding the right game can quickly turn four best mates into mortal enemies, or transform the group into a hysterical mess of laughter, screams, and joy. Luckily, the PS4 has enjoyed a bountiful resurgence of such titles. From stone-cold classics to utterly unique hidden gems, here’s a list of titles to play with others that’ll get everyone leaping out of their seats with excitement.

In this guide, we’re looking at both competitive and cooperative offline multiplayer experiences, but if you’re specifically looking for the Best PS4 Co-Op Games, you can find that list through the link. Also pay attention to our Best PS4 Games for Families to Play at Home Together guide if you’re looking for something to play specifically with your siblings and parents.