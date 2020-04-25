Guide: Best PS4 Racing Games

8 SHARES Share Tweet

Which PlayStation 4 driving games are on the podium?

What are the best PS4 racing games? Well, it’s no secret that the PlayStation 4 doesn’t have the greatest selection of driving games ever seen. Arcade racing games especially are in short supply, leaving PS4 owners with scant choice when they want to put the pedal to the metal. Having said that, we’ve still been able to rustle up a list of fast and furious racers that will provide all the speed demon fantasies you could ever want. From mascot kart racers to straight-faced simulations, read on to see which PS4 racing games are our favourites. Oh, and if you’re looking to burn rubber on the field as well as the track, be sure to refer to our Best PS4 Sports Games guide.