Guide: Best Resident Evil Games Ranked

What’re ya rankin?

Resident Evil is one of those classic franchises which will more than likely keep on going until either Capcom or the video game industry is no more. Starting life on Sony’s PSone, it has gone through a number of changes and refinements throughout the decades, drastically switching perspectives, characters, and locations. Each and every entry brings something new to the table, but which one is the best? We’ve decided to rank the core, numbered instalments from best to worst — giving you an idea of which title you should play next in the series. Without further ado, these are the very best Resident Evil games on the market right now.