Guide: Best Upcoming PS4 RPGs

Worlds worth visiting

Role-playing games cast a wide umbrella over the video game industry — making for a genre that contains some of the very best titles of all time. No matter whether it comes from the east or the west, every experience brings with it something to call its own. The PlayStation 4 has seen some of the greatest RPGs over the past couple of years, including the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Persona 5, but what’s next? What can we look forward to when it comes to creating a character and setting off into an entirely new world in the future? These are the best upcoming PS4 RPGs.