Guide: Can You Use PS4 Controller on PS5?

Will DualShock 4 work with PlayStation 5?

Can you use a PS4 controller on the PS5? Will the DualShock 4 work with the PlayStation 5? Controller compatibility is one of the biggest questions pointed at the PS5 right now – especially with Sony confirming PlayStation 4 backwards compatibility. But will your existing DualShock controllers work with the Japanese giant’s next-gen console? We’ve got you covered.

Sony’s yet to officially confirm whether PS4 controllers will work on the PS5, but it makes sense for the PlayStation 5 to support the DualShock 4 given that the console is completely backwards compatible with the PlayStation 4. Our guess is that the PS4 controller will work as expected when you’re playing PS4 titles on the PS5. However,new functionality included with the PS5 controller may mean that your DualShock 4 isn’t compatible with PS5 games.

Again, Sony’s yet to confirm whether you’ll be able to use a PS5 controller on the PS4. From what we know about the DualShock 5 it’s very similar to the DualShock 4, so it’s possible it may work on both consoles. However, features such as haptic feedback and trigger resistance may need to be specifically programmed in PlayStation 5 games, so these features almost certainly won’t function when playing on a PlayStation 4.