Guide: Is Disney+ Available on PS4?

How to get Disney Plus on PS4

Disney is getting into the streaming game with its very own subscription service, Disney+. For those living under a rock, Disney Plus is the company’s answer to the likes of Netflix, exclusively streaming a huge variety of beloved movies and TV shows from its enormous catalogue. But can you stream Disney+ on PS4?

Yes, you can tune into Disney Plus via your PlayStation 4 console. As with other streaming services, Disney+ is accessible on PS4 with its own app in the TV & Video section.

Disney Plus is available on PS4 right now in North America the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Disney+ will roll out to other territories later in 2020.

The easiest way to find the Disney+ app on PS4 is to go to the PlayStation Store. Here’s how to find Disney Plus in different regions.

On the UK/European PlayStation Store, you should see Disney+ listed within the left-hand menu. Simply scroll down to it, press X a couple of times to go to its PS Store page.

Here, you can select Download. It’s only about 80MB, so it won’t take long to download. Once the Disney+ app is installed, you’ll find it within the TV & Video section of your PS4’s main menu.

If you’re in the US, open up the PlayStation Store and scroll down to Apps. Tap X, then press it again to enter Explore. Here, Disney+ should be among the first few apps you see. Select it to go to its PS Store page.

As above, select Download to, well, download it. One it’s installed and ready, you’ll find the app inside the TV & Video section on your PS4’s menu.

In the US, the price of Disney Plus is $7 per month, or you can purchase 12 months for $70. In the UK, it costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a yearly subscription. In most European countries, you can expect to pay €6.99 a month, or €69.99 for 12 months.

Disney announced everything coming to Disney Plus in a huge Twitter thread. In a nutshell, the service will play host to all the Disney and Pixar movies you can imagine, as well as movies and shows from Star Wars, Marvel, and Fox.

Here’s a breakdown of which films and TV shows are coming to Disney Plus and when. Note: these dates apply to the North American Disney+.

Will you be subscribing to Disney+ on PS4? Remember how good The Emperor’s New Groove is in the comments below.