Guide: Persona 5 Royal Crossword Answers – All Crossword Puzzles Solved

Every crossword answer in Persona 5 Royal
Need help with crossword answers in Persona 5 Royal? On certain days when you return to Leblanc in the evening, you’ll find a crossword book on the leftmost table. Examining it will allow you to take on a crossword challenge. Crosswords do not make time pass, and you can attempt them even if you’ve been to the Metaverse during the day. Completing a crossword grants you a small amount of Knowledge, so they’re worth doing (and they’re kind of fun).
But if you’re stuck with a particular puzzle, we’ve compiled every crossword answer below. We’ve also filled in the optional answers as well.
Please note that the crossword answers in Persona 5 Royal are different to the crossword answers in Persona 5.
How school years are divided
Hanami: cherry (?) viewing
Time for a trip: (?) week
What are the May Blues?
Where art is shown off and sold
A type of outdoor allergy
Nihonga: (?) cultural artwork
Label for unparalleled artist
Held to inform the public
Changes with the season
Exchanged all over the world
A border between air masses
Medicine of varying legality
Many students’ greatest love
These gauge student knowledge
A seasonal skybound event
A stationary hotspot: heat (?)
Necessary for dares
A common skin injury
When it’s too hot to sleep
Techy term for e-infiltration
Localised destructive storm
Tsukimi: Lunar viewing (?)
Establishing order of worth
Absorbs the most light
Co-opted Celtic holiday
Lined up at school festivals
Tipster hotlines offer this
Laying into someone
Draws people to you
A.K.A. sweating sickness
What lights do for store signage
Politicians thrive on this rating
Joyful holiday w/ an intruder