Guide: Persona 5 Royal Crossword Answers – All Crossword Puzzles Solved

Every crossword answer in Persona 5 Royal

Need help with crossword answers in Persona 5 Royal? On certain days when you return to Leblanc in the evening, you’ll find a crossword book on the leftmost table. Examining it will allow you to take on a crossword challenge. Crosswords do not make time pass, and you can attempt them even if you’ve been to the Metaverse during the day. Completing a crossword grants you a small amount of Knowledge, so they’re worth doing (and they’re kind of fun).

But if you’re stuck with a particular puzzle, we’ve compiled every crossword answer below. We’ve also filled in the optional answers as well.

Please note that the crossword answers in Persona 5 Royal are different to the crossword answers in Persona 5.

How school years are divided

Hanami: cherry (?) viewing

Time for a trip: (?) week

What are the May Blues?

Where art is shown off and sold

A type of outdoor allergy

Nihonga: (?) cultural artwork

Label for unparalleled artist

Held to inform the public

Changes with the season

Exchanged all over the world

A border between air masses

Medicine of varying legality

Many students’ greatest love

These gauge student knowledge

A seasonal skybound event

A stationary hotspot: heat (?)

Necessary for dares

A common skin injury

When it’s too hot to sleep

Techy term for e-infiltration

Localised destructive storm

Tsukimi: Lunar viewing (?)

Establishing order of worth

Absorbs the most light

Co-opted Celtic holiday

Lined up at school festivals

Tipster hotlines offer this

Laying into someone

Draws people to you

A.K.A. sweating sickness

What lights do for store signage

Politicians thrive on this rating

Joyful holiday w/ an intruder