Guide: Persona 5 Royal Exam Answers – All School and Test Questions Answered

How to get top of the class in Persona 5 Royal

Looking for all the exam and school questions answers in Persona 5 Royal? Well you’ve come to the right place. Going to school is an important part of your life in Persona 5, and being put on the spot by your teachers is an inevitability.

Some days you’ll be asked a general knowledge question, and on others, you’ll have to sit through dreaded exams. Answering these questions correctly increases your Knowledge stat by a small amount, and getting high scores on your exams increases your Charm stat by a good amount. You’ll also receive a reward from Sojiro back at Leblanc if you talk to him after your exam results are posted.

Below, we’ve listed all question and exam answers for Persona 5 Royal.

Please note: Persona 5 Royal features both completely different and remixed questions compared to Persona 5. If you’re looking for Persona 5 question and exam answers, please use our Persona 5 Exam Answers guide instead.

April 12th: Villains

April 19th: They’re the same

April 23rd: All of them

April 27th: Four color theorem

April 30th: Wonder, Child, A prodigy

May 6th: Fatal woman

May 10th: The Heian period

May 11th

Question 1: Minamoto no Yoshitsune

Question 2 (essay): Minamoto no Yoritomo, Yoritomo won, The weak

May 12th

Question 1: Cognition

Question 2: Both

May 13th

Question 1: The Devil’s Dictionary

Question 2: Femme Fatale

May 16th: The placebo effect

May 19th: Katsushika Hokusai

May 21st: 1:1.414

May 23rd: Senses coming together

May 26th: Arthur Conan Doyle

May 31st: John Silver

June 4th: The halo effect

June 7th: The number of legs

June 8th: Controlling public thought

June 13th: Green

June 15th: Coins

June 23rd: A Pope

June 27th: Dogs

June 29th: Gold

July 1st: Barbarian’s Head

July 4th: Julius and Augustus

July 9th: A triangle

July 11th: Long-term memories, Infinite, Forever

July 12th: Thievery

July 13th

Question 1: 64

Question 2 (essay): Zhuge Liang, Barbarians’ heads, To offer them instead of heads

July 14th

Question 1: Red king crab

Question 2: It caused confusion in the economy

July 15th

Question 1: Raining cats and dogs

Question 2: Demon Guts

September 3rd: Prosperity

September 6th: Chronostasis

September 14th: Money loans for collateral

September 17th: Cats eating human tongues

September 21st: Central Europe

September 24th: 20 white, 12 black

September 28th: Phantom, Vibration, Syndrome

September 29th: Imperial Household Agency

October 3rd: Stars

October 6th: Joseph-Ignace Guillotin

October 11th: Bouba

October 17th

Question 1: 32 surfaces

Question 2 (essay): It used to be one colour, Black and white picture

October 18th

Question 1: Charles-Henri Sanson

Question 2: It’s a hereditary profession

October 19th

Question 1: Slave labor

Question 2: 3 bees in all of Europe

October 22nd: 15

October 24th: Memory bias

November 2nd: A share of stolen goods

November 4th: A sword

November 8th: Any age

November 10th: Crow eyes are hard to see

November 12th: Because the voice is synthetic

November 14th: Because of high altitude

November 15th: His head was put on display

November 17th: Cochleoid

December 20th

Question 1: D

Question 2 (essay): Over one billion yen, Having his head displayed, Public performance

December 21st

Question 1: Hearts

Question 2: Attend

December 22nd

Question 1: Japan

Question 2: Dreadnought

January 11th (helping Ann): How numerous they are, The Eight Million Gods

January 14th: Iwate

January 18th: Impressive

January 21st: A snake

January 24th: Kind-hearted, Negative, Resentful

January 27th: To friends of friends of friends

Here’s how to get top exam marks in Persona 5 Royal:

In order to be top of the class in Persona 5 Royal, you’ll need to satisfy these two requirements: