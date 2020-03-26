Guide: Persona 5 Royal Exam Answers – All School and Test Questions Answered

How to get top of the class in Persona 5 Royal
Looking for all the exam and school questions answers in Persona 5 Royal? Well you’ve come to the right place. Going to school is an important part of your life in Persona 5, and being put on the spot by your teachers is an inevitability.
Some days you’ll be asked a general knowledge question, and on others, you’ll have to sit through dreaded exams. Answering these questions correctly increases your Knowledge stat by a small amount, and getting high scores on your exams increases your Charm stat by a good amount. You’ll also receive a reward from Sojiro back at Leblanc if you talk to him after your exam results are posted.
Below, we’ve listed all question and exam answers for Persona 5 Royal.
Please note: Persona 5 Royal features both completely different and remixed questions compared to Persona 5. If you’re looking for Persona 5 question and exam answers, please use our Persona 5 Exam Answers guide instead.
April 12th: Villains
April 19th: They’re the same
April 23rd: All of them
April 27th: Four color theorem
April 30th: Wonder, Child, A prodigy
May 6th: Fatal woman
May 10th: The Heian period
May 11th
Question 1: Minamoto no Yoshitsune
Question 2 (essay): Minamoto no Yoritomo, Yoritomo won, The weak
May 12th
Question 1: Cognition
Question 2: Both
May 13th
Question 1: The Devil’s Dictionary
Question 2: Femme Fatale
May 16th: The placebo effect
May 19th: Katsushika Hokusai
May 21st: 1:1.414
May 23rd: Senses coming together
May 26th: Arthur Conan Doyle
May 31st: John Silver
June 4th: The halo effect
June 7th: The number of legs
June 8th: Controlling public thought
June 13th: Green
June 15th: Coins
June 23rd: A Pope
June 27th: Dogs
June 29th: Gold
July 1st: Barbarian’s Head
July 4th: Julius and Augustus
July 9th: A triangle
July 11th: Long-term memories, Infinite, Forever
July 12th: Thievery
July 13th
Question 1: 64
Question 2 (essay): Zhuge Liang, Barbarians’ heads, To offer them instead of heads
July 14th
Question 1: Red king crab
Question 2: It caused confusion in the economy
July 15th
Question 1: Raining cats and dogs
Question 2: Demon Guts
September 3rd: Prosperity
September 6th: Chronostasis
September 14th: Money loans for collateral
September 17th: Cats eating human tongues
September 21st: Central Europe
September 24th: 20 white, 12 black
September 28th: Phantom, Vibration, Syndrome
September 29th: Imperial Household Agency
October 3rd: Stars
October 6th: Joseph-Ignace Guillotin
October 11th: Bouba
October 17th
Question 1: 32 surfaces
Question 2 (essay): It used to be one colour, Black and white picture
October 18th
Question 1: Charles-Henri Sanson
Question 2: It’s a hereditary profession
October 19th
Question 1: Slave labor
Question 2: 3 bees in all of Europe
October 22nd: 15
October 24th: Memory bias
November 2nd: A share of stolen goods
November 4th: A sword
November 8th: Any age
November 10th: Crow eyes are hard to see
November 12th: Because the voice is synthetic
November 14th: Because of high altitude
November 15th: His head was put on display
November 17th: Cochleoid
December 20th
Question 1: D
Question 2 (essay): Over one billion yen, Having his head displayed, Public performance
December 21st
Question 1: Hearts
Question 2: Attend
December 22nd
Question 1: Japan
Question 2: Dreadnought
January 11th (helping Ann): How numerous they are, The Eight Million Gods
January 14th: Iwate
January 18th: Impressive
January 21st: A snake
January 24th: Kind-hearted, Negative, Resentful
January 27th: To friends of friends of friends
