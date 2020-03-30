Guide: Persona 5 Royal New Game + – What Carries Over and How to Start New Game +

All New Game + bonuses in Persona 5 Royal

Like previous games in the series, Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 have a New Game + mode, which unlocks after you finish the game. It allows you to carry over multiple things that you unlocked during your previous playthrough into a fresh run. Essentially, you can start a new story with a bunch of bonuses. In this guide, we’ll detail all aspects of New Game + in Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5.

As mentioned, you’ll need to finish the game in order to unlock New Game +. After the credits have rolled and you’ve seen any ending, the game will ask whether you want to save your ‘Clear Data’.

Make sure to save this Clear Data onto a save slot of your choice – but be aware that overwriting the last save that you made during gameplay will mean that you can no longer go back to it.

Once you’ve saved your Clear Data, you’ll return to the main menu. From here, simply select Load Game, and then choose to load your Clear Data.

Next, you’ll be asked whether you want to carry over your progress into a new game. Select yes and you’ll go straight into New Game +.

Here’s what carries over in both Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 New Game +:

In Persona 5 Royal, you carry over additional bonuses alongside the unlocks listed above. We’ve listed all of Persona 5 Royal’s additional New Game + unlocks below:

Yes, you can change Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5’s difficulty level when starting New Game +, regardless of the difficulty setting you chose during your previous playthrough. Once the story has started and you’re in the interrogation room, you’ll once again be given the option of choosing the difficulty level.

No, the strength of enemies doesn’t increase in Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5’s New Game +. This means that if you choose to carry over all of your powerful equipment from your previous playthrough, you’ll probably find that early battles are much easier because your party members are that much stronger. If you’re looking for more of a challenge during your New Game + playthough, consider choosing a higher difficulty level.