Guide: Persona 5 Royal PS4 Share Button – Can You Take Screenshots and Videos in Persona 5 Royal?

Is the share button blocked in Persona 5 Royal?

Does the share button work with Persona 5 Royal on PS4? Many fans were miffed that the PS4’s share button was blocked by Persona 5, meaning that you couldn’t capture screenshots or videos throughout the entire game. But is Persona 5 Royal the same?

The answer is yes… And no. Persona 5 Royal does block the share button, but only very late into the game — around the time when the new semester begins. This means that the majority of the game — all of the stuff that was already in Persona 5 — is screenshot and video friendly.

It’s not perfect, but it’s a definite improvement.