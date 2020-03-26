Guide: Persona 5 Royal Romance Options – All Possible Girlfriends and Where to Find Them

And can you romance more than one girl?

Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 probably have the most in-depth romance system that the series has seen. If you enter a relationship with someone, you’ll be able to take them on dates and you’ll unlock multiple special scenes that play out at set points during the story. The waifu wars have never been quite so engaging.

There are a total of nine characters who you can romance in Persona 5, and ten characters who you can romance in Persona 5 Royal – all of them women. Five of them are teammates, and five of them are confidants scattered around Tokyo. In this guide, we’ll be detailing each romance option and how to find them.

Ann Takamaki (Lovers Arcana)

Type: Teammate

How to romance Ann: Ann will automatically join your team as the story progresses. Once her social link is unlocked, you can usually find Ann in the Shibuya Underground Mall near the accessory shop during the day. Hang out with Ann enough times, and you’ll be given the chance to start a relationship when her confidant rank is high enough.

Initially, you need Level 2 Kindness to hang out with Ann.

Makoto Niijima (Priestess Arcana)

Type: Teammate

How to romance Makoto: Makoto automatically joins your team as the story progresses. Once you’ve unlocked her social link, you can usually find her standing next to the library on the third floor of the school during the day. Hang out with Makoto enough times, and you’ll be given the option of starting a relationship when her confidant rank is high enough.

Initially, you need Level 3 Knowledge to hang out with Makoto.

Later on, you’ll need Level 5 Charm to progress with Makoto.

Futaba Sakura (Hermit Arcana)

Type: Teammate

How to romance Futaba: Futaba automatically joins your team as the story progresses. Once her social link has been unlocked, you can usually find her sitting outside of Cafe Leblanc during the day. Hang out with Futaba enough times, and you’ll get the chance to romance her when her confidant rank is high enough.

Initially, you need Level 4 Kindness to hang out with Futaba.

Haru Okumura (Empress Arcana)

Type: Teammate

How to romance Haru: Haru automatically joins your team as the story progresses. Once you’ve unlocked her social link, she can usually be found on the school rooftop during the day. Hang out with Haru enough times, and you’ll get the chance to romance her when her confidant rank is high enough.

Initially, you need Level 5 Proficiency to hang out with Haru.

Tae Takemi (Death Arcana)

Type: Confidant

How to romance Takemi: Takemi is automatically introduced as the story progresses. Take part in Tae’s clinical trials enough times during the day and you’ll eventually get the chance to romance her once her confidant rank is high enough.

Initially, you need Level 2 Guts to hang out with Tae.

Later on, you’ll need Level 4 Charm to progress with Tae.

Sadayo Kawakami (Temperance Arcana)

Type: Confidant

How to romance Kawakami: After you investigate the maid service with Ryuji and Mishima – this happens automatically as the story progresses – use the payphone in Cafe Leblanc to call Kawakami at night. Request her enough times and you’ll eventually get the chance to romance her once her confidant rank is high enough.

Initially, you need Level 3 Guts to hang out with Kawakami.

Hifumi Togo (Star Arcana)

Type: Confidant

How to romance Hifumi: After hearing rumours of a master shogi player, head to the church at night to find Hifumi. Accept her as your teacher and you’ll unlock her social link. Visit Hifumi enough times and you’ll eventually get the chance to romance her once her confidant rank is high enough.

Initially, you need Level 3 Charm to hang out with Hifumi. Also, Yusuke Kitagawa’s Confidant Rank (Emperor Arcana) must be 2 or higher.

Chihaya Mifune (Fortune Arcana)

Type: Confidant

How to romance Chihaya: After hearing rumours of a fortune teller in Shinjuku, head there at night and find Chihaya. Purchase her “holy stone” for 100,000 yen and then continue to meet up with her when you can. Visit her enough times and you’ll eventually get the chance to romance her once her confidant rank is high enough.

Ichiko Ohya (Devil Arcana)

Type: Confidant

How to romance Ohya: After Ohya appears automatically during the main story, seek her out at the bar once you have access to the Shinjuku area. Visit Ohya enough times and you’ll eventually get the chance to romance her once her confidant rank is high enough.

Kasumi Yoshizawa (Faith Arcana) – Kasumi is only available in Persona 5 Royal

Type: Confidant, Teammate

How to romance Kasumi: Kasumi is introduced during the main story. You can then find her during the day in Kichijoji. However, Kasumi’s confidant rank is capped at Rank 5 until much later on in the game. If you want to romance Kasumi, make sure you get her to Rank 5 before the 18th November. You then have to continue hanging out with her during the new semester in Persona 5 Royal. You’ll get the chance to romance her once her confidant rank is high enough.

If you don’t know how to access the new semester in Persona 5 Royal, our guide on the subject tells you what’s required. You can find it by clicking here.

Yes, you can have more than one girlfriend in Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5. In fact, you can date every single romance option if you want – but it’s not necessarily recommended. Romancing multiple girls will eventually come back to bite you much later in the story, so think carefully before committing to a relationship.

No, you can’t dump your girlfriend in Persona 5 Royal or Persona 5. Once you’ve decided to enter a relationship, you’ll be stuck with your choice for the rest of your playthrough.

Yes, you’re free to romance anyone you like in New Game +, regardless of who your girlfriend was in your previous playthrough.