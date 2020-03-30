Guide: Persona 5 Royal Save Data – Does Your Persona 5 Save Carry Over to Persona 5 Royal?

How to get save data bonuses in Persona 5 Royal

Does your Persona 5 save file carry over to Persona 5 Royal? Persona 5 Royal is essentially a re-release, boasting all of the content that was already present in Persona 5, alongside a load of new stuff. But does your Persona 5 save data actually work with Persona 5 Royal? We’ve got everything you need to know in this brief guide.

The short answer is no. Your Persona 5 save file cannot be carried over to Persona 5 Royal — you can’t just load it up and kick things off at the end of Persona 5.

This is because Persona 5 Royal makes numerous changes to how the main story progresses. It also makes small, but ultimately quite significant gameplay adjustments across the board.

The bottom line is that Persona 5 Royal is categorised as a brand new game — it even has its own separate Trophy list.

Your progress may not carry over, but having Persona 5 save data present on your PS4 does give you access to a few bonuses when you first begin Persona 5 Royal.

If you have a Persona 5 save file on your console, you’ll receive:

You can grab these bonuses from the cardboard box in your room. You won’t be able to access them right away, but give it a few days and the option will present itself.