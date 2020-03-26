Guide: Persona 5 Royal True Ending – How to Get the Best Ending

All requirements for the true good ending in Persona 5 Royal

How do you get the true good ending in Persona 5 Royal? How do you get the best ending in Persona 5 Royal? Compared to Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal adds a couple of new endings alongside a few variations depending on certain requirements. However, there is only one “true” ending, and in this guide, we’re going to tell you how to get it.

This guide does not contain any direct story spoilers.

In order to get the “best” or “true” ending in Persona 5 Royal, you need to meet the following requirements:

Generally speaking, you have more than enough time to reach these confidant rank requirements before the specific deadlines. However, it’s still best to prioritise meeting with all three of these characters when you’re free and they are available, if only to make sure that you keep on top of things.

Remember that holding a persona of the same arcana as the person you’re meeting up with increases their confidant rank faster.