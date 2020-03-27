Guide: Persona 5 Royal Will Seed Locations – Where to Find All Will Seeds

How to get all Will Seeds in Persona 5 Royal

Looking for all Will Seeds in Persona 5 Royal? There are three Will Seeds in (almost) every Palace in Persona 5 Royal. Finding all three in one Palace rewards you with an exclusive, and often powerful, accessory — so they’re well worth hunting down.

In this guide, we’ve detailed where to find every Will Seed in Persona 5 Royal.

This guide does not contain any direct story spoilers. However, the included screenshots show the name of each Palace ruler, so please keep that in mind as you scroll.

You can’t miss it — the door’s pointed out by Morgana in a small cutscene. Use the grappling hook to swing over.

Crawl through the vent after entering the tower window.

Once you’re out of the vent, use the grappling hook a couple of times to access higher areas. The second Will Seed is in a room at the highest point.

Use the elevator to go down and flip your way through the big painting of Kamoshida.

Go right to find a secret room with a switch. Hit the switch and gears will start moving in the background. Go back through the painting and take the other elevator (now accessible thanks to the moving gears). The final Will Seed is behind the door at the end of this area. Beat the tough enemy and it’s yours.

After disabling the electric gates, head up the stairs and then use your grappling hook to jump up to the rafter.

Drop down and the first Will Seed is behind the door at the end of the area.

After venturing through all the paintings, drop down in the next area. You’ll see that the door to the second Will Seed is behind a gate. To lower it, find another grappling hook location that takes you upwards.

Here you should find a switch that’ll deal with the gate. Head back down, go through the door, and grab the seed.

In the final area of the Palace, look out for a vent on the left wall of the right corridor.

Enter the vent and follow the path to the final Will Seed. It’s guarded by a tough enemy.

When you’re looking for a way to disable the cameras, find a place to use your grappling hook in one of the corridors.

Avoid or defeat the tough enemy, and find the door to the first Will Seed at the opposite end of the area.

Once you’ve made it to the Laundering Office, crawl through the vent at the end of the corridor, then start drop down to lower platforms a couple of times.

Once you’re on the lowest level, look for the grappling hook opportunity. Use it and you’ll go right to the door of the second Will Seed.

Move the gates of the vault so that you can access the innermost ring with the stairs at the top.

Head towards the stairs, beat the tough enemy, and you’ll find the third Will Seed behind the door.

After breaking the big wall so that the beam of light can get through, go left into a room that has a chest.

From here, jump up the statues and you’ll come face to face with the door to the first Will Seed.

After blocking the passageway with all the boulders, you can use them to jump onto a ledge that has a tablet.

Read the tablet and you’ll be given two codes. Solve the hologram puzzle, press the switch, and the red door will open on the other side of the room. Go through, follow the corridor, and you’ll find the second Will Seed.

When jumping across the huge statues and then the floating platforms, go back towards the start of the area and look up to find a grappling hook opportunity.

Beat the tough enemy and the third Will Seed is yours.

In the circular room that you access through the first vent in the palace, look for a grappling hook opportunity while standing on one of the platforms.

Keep grappling upwards and you’ll find a corridor with the first Will Seed.

Go up the ramp and climb up onto the pipes.

Follow them around and you’ll come to a corridor with the Will Seed. However, a set of lasers prevent access to the door. To turn them off, progress further into the factory and find a console. Examine it and the lasers will deactivate, allowing you to go back and nab the second Will Seed.

Once you get to the dreaded airlock section of the Palace, make it to the most southern corridor and then take the airlock on the east upwards.

Keep following the corridor and you’ll find the third Will Seed at the end of it, guarded by a tough enemy.

Once you have the first keycard, go to the most southern part of the current area map and unlock the door to the corridor on the bottom left.

The first Will Seed is at the end of it.

In the Slot Room, head towards the western-most room. You can get there by jumping on top and then over some metal crates before using your grappling look to jump over some piles of junk.

The second Will Seed is at the end of the corridor.

In the High Limit Lobby, use Joker’s senses to locate one of two ways to climb, then use the grappling hook to reach the hanging platform.

Jump across to the narrow walkway on the wall, and follow it to a vent. Crawl through, beat the tough enemy, and grab the third Will Seed.

Once you’ve activated the switch that stops you from turning into mice, head into the large room with multiple enemies and locate a door with a staircase leading up.

Climb the stairs and use the grappling hook to reach the other side of the room. Crawl through the vent and you’ll find the first Will Seed at the end of the corridor.

Clear the way of enemies and open up any necessary doors before hitting the switch in the Lower Port Hallway. Head to the top right room on the map, turn into mice, and go through the vent. The second Will Seed is at the end of the corridor.

Later on in the Palace while searching for the fourth target’s room, climb up the platforms on the side of the ship, but instead of going left, head right.

Climb to the top and use the grappling hook to go all the way across.

Enter the new area, take a right, then fight the tough enemy. The third Will Seed is yours.

Don’t worry, there are no Will Seeds in the eighth Palace!

Warning: There are spoilers for the new content in Persona 5 Royal included in the screenshots past this point. Please don’t read on unless you’re currently playing through this Palace, or have finished the game.

Please excuse the quality of the screenshots in this section. The game blocks use of the share button past this point in the story, so we had to snap the following pictures on our phone (thanks, Atlus).

Once you’ve been to Mementos to clear the first roadblock, the next area of the Palace will lead to a room with multiple exits. Head for the one on the left that leads up some stairs. In the next room, find the vent. Crawl through it and then hop over the platforms to find the first Will Seed.

The second Will Seed is through a locked door that you’ll notice as you search for the second video tape room — you can’t get to it yet.

But after you’ve found the second video tape room, go up the spiral staircase just outside the room instead of going straight back to the password lock. In the room above, look for the grappling hook opportunity.

Once you’ve used it, go through the vent, and then through the door. You’ll be on a balcony above the locked door with the Will Seed behind it. Break the cracked window and jump down to grab the Will Seed.

The third and final Will Seed is in the last area with all of the colour switches, on the highest floor. It can be a bit of a pain to open up the correct route to the Will Seed, as you’ll need to do a lot of colour switching. With some patience it’s certainly doable, but if you’re having trouble, we’ve put together a step-by-step route below.

However, to follow these instructions you’ll need to make it to the next safe room before you begin. Thankfully, making it to the safe room is a lot easier than making it to the Will Seed.