Guide to choose gasoline car according to your needs

Gasoline is the fuel that is initially most efficient for cars with small, utility-type engines, and is an ideal technology for those who drive more than 30,000 km / year. In addition, the new three-cylinder engines show very good consumption figures, especially in urban environments. When hitting the road, you have to be a little more careful when you step on the accelerator, since consumption can skyrocket.

It is a very good option for those who want to change their car right now and do a high percentage of kilometers per city, as long as they do not need to access the urban center, especially when anti-pollution protocols are activated. If this is our case, we can make an adaptation to the car and add an additional gas tank (LPG or CNG) and thus have the “ECO” sticker.

Volkswagen Golf TSI

Golf has always boasted of being a technological showcase, a model that, since 1974, has been sold more than 35 million times. It is offered with three TSI gasoline engines of 110, 130 and 150 CV, the latter with a cylinder disconnection system for situations where the effort required is reduced. It is worth noting the improvement in the adjustment of the DCC adaptive suspension, with a broader aspect of regulation between driving modes: from Comfort to Sport. There are also diesel, microhybrid and plug-in options, and 300hp GTI.

Renault Mégane TCe

The Mégane saga, manufactured at the Palencia plant in Villamuriel de Cerrato, has comfortably sold more than four million units. Comfortable and attractive, its mechanical range of gasoline includes turbo TCe engines of 100, 130 and 205 CV, waiting for this year to receive a new plug-in version, with 160HP and up to 60 km of autonomy in 100% electric mode. It is available in compact body or hatchback, and family or Sport Tourer, in addition to the sporty R. S., with 300 CV. There are also diesel options.

Hyundai i30 MPI / T-GDI

Updated in 2017, the i30 is powered by a range of small-displacement turbo diesel and gasoline engines that deliver a dynamic and efficient driving experience. There are three gasoline and one diesel engines. All engines come standard with the integrated Stop and Go (ISG) system for increased efficiency. You can choose between a 100hp MPI, a 1.4-liter T-GDI, 140hp four-cylinder turbocharged, or a 1.0-liter, turbo, three-cylinder, 120hp T-GDI with manual transmission or AT double clutch.

Ford Focus EcoBoost

The fourth generation of the Ford Focus was released in 2019, with draft changes and a wide range of finishes: starting, Trend and Trend plus, in addition to the technological and balanced Titanium, the sporty ST-Line, the crossover Active and the refined Vignale . All of them with two bodies: 5 doors and Wagon or family. The gasoline offer starts from the renowned 1-liter EcoBoost engine, which offers 125 HP (and which this year is planned to be complemented by light hybridization), and is expanded with a new 1.5-liter EcoBoost of 150 or 182 HP.

