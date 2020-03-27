Guide: Why Does PS4 Copying Update Files Take So Long?

What is copying on PlayStation 4 and why is it so slow?

What does PlayStation 4 copying update files mean? Why is your PS4 copying update files? Why does copying on PS4 take such a long time? A while ago, the PlayStation 4 swapped to a new method when it comes to downloading and installing patches for your favourite games. Once you’ve downloaded an update, the PS4 will then begin a tedious “copying” procedure, which can take a good while. It’s a pretty frustrating part of updating your games, but what does copying actually mean? What does it do, and why does it take so long to finish? We’re going to try and answer these questions below.

When your PS4 downloads a game update, it’s only downloading the changes to the game. This might sound obvious, but it means the initial download is faster, as you don’t have to download the updated version of the game itself. Did we say “download” enough times?

Anyway, once that’s done, the copying begins. So, your PS4 has downloaded the update file for, say, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It then needs to install it, and it does this by basically copying the whole game file, and adds the patch in the process. The benefit of this method is that it helps to prevent file corruption.

The speed of the copying process will vary from game to game. Some games on PS4 aren’t even 1GB in size, so the copying process will be quite speedy. However, many of the more popular games can be dozens or even hundreds of gigabytes. The larger the original game size, the longer it’s going to take for your PS4 to complete the copying procedure. Games such as Gran Turismo Sport or Call of Duty: Warzone, for example, take a long time due to frequent updates and a hefty file size to begin with.

The only thing you can do to try and speed up copying on your PS4 is to install a faster internal hard drive. Your best bet is an SSD, as these are generally faster than regular hard drives. However, no matter how quick the drive is in your PS4, you’re still going to have to put up with copying. Replacing the internal drive will make a small difference, but it won’t make any drastic improvements. The good news is that PS5, with its super-speedy custom SSD, will effectively eliminate this process. Roll on next-gen!

Hopefully, this answers some of your questions regarding the lengthy copying process on PS4. If you have any more, please feel free to ask away in the comments below.