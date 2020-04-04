Guitar Training Tool Rocksmith Could Be Tuning Up on PS5

Spinal tap out

Ubisoft has announced that it will cease support for Rocksmith 2014 Edition on the PlayStation 4, as its San Francisco-based developer turns its attention to a “new project”. While it doesn’t specify what it’s working on, a blog post states that it “can’t wait to start the next leg of our music learning journey together”. Our money’s on more guitar tutorials for the PlayStation 5.

To be fair, the PS4 version has quietly amassed an outrageous array of content: “After 383 weeks of DLC releases, [the Opeth song pack] brings us to a total of 1,570 songs in the Rocksmith library, spanning over seven decades (or three centuries, in the case of Bachsmith) and covering a multitude of genres for guitar and bass.”

How would you like this series to evolve as we enter a new generation? Point your axe of choice at the comments section below.