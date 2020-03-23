Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON Locks Down a Worldwide July 2020 Release Date

Closed beta also announced

The latest Gundam VS. game, Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON — to give it its full title — now has a confirmed worldwide release date on PlayStation 4. It’s set to launch on the 30th July 2020 across the globe, and the announcement comes with a brand new gameplay trailer that we’ve embedded above.

It’s a rather meaty video, clocking in at almost six minutes, and it does a decent job of outlining the game’s many features. It goes over single-player modes, co-op, versus battles, online modes, customisation, and more. Add all of this to the fact that Maxiboost ON boasts a whopping 185 playable suits, and we should have a seriously robust package on our hands this summer.

Oh, and there’ll be a closed beta taking place in April. It’ll run for just one day, beginning on the 25th April and ending on the 26th April. You can sign up for the beta through the official Bandai Namco site for your region, but you’ll need a Bandai Namco account to do so.

