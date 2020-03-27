Gunman Clive Draws His Weapon on PS4 in HD Collection

Ready at dawn

Sepia Western side-scroller Gunman Clive is coming to the PlayStation 4 as part of the HD Collection already available on Nintendo Switch. Previously a popular series on Nintendo 3DS, the release compiles two titles, and will find you “jumping and shooting your way across diverse and challenging levels and fighting massive bosses”.

While the package is yet to be officially confirmed for Sony’s system, Trophies have emerged on PSNProfiles, all but confirming the port. But are you willing to potentially quadruple dip on this series? Draw your weapon and prove you’re the fastest sharpshooter in the Wild West courtesy of the comments section below.