Hackers are currently sending dangerous mail to Americans, so be wary of what you receive in the mail.

Be wary of your mail – hackers are currently sending dangerous mail to Americans.

The FBI has issued a warning to Americans about malware-infected USB drives being sent to unsuspecting businesses.

According to the FBI report, the companies targeted by the USBhacker scheme are in the defense, transportation, and insurance industries.

The goal of the hackers is for employees to insert the USB drives into their computers, allowing them to launch ransomware attacks or install other malicious software.

The criminals disguised the packages as Amazon packages in some cases, including fake gift cards, thank you letters, and a USB drive.

In other cases, the mail was disguised as a letter from the US Department of Health and Human Services, complete with a USB drive containing COVID-19 guidelines and updates.

The perpetrators are known as ‘FIN7,’ a hacker collective that has made a name for itself in the cybercriminal world after allegedly stealing over (dollar)1 billion using a variety of financial-hacking techniques.

While FIN7’s latest scheme may appear absurd, it is a common ruse with a higher success rate than one might expect.

Indeed, according to one study, at least 48% of people would plug any USB stick into their computer and then open the files on it.

“It’s easy to laugh at these attacks, but the scary thing is that they work,” Matt Tischer, the study’s lead researcher, told VICE.

The majority of those who plugged the USBs into their computers said they did so to track down the original owners, while others said they did it out of sheer curiosity, according to the study.

Companies began using the “drop” trick, which involves leaving a random USB in the company parking lot to wean out employees who fall victim to the ruse.

“There are no easy solutions to these problems,” Tisher said, “but they will almost certainly include a deeper understanding of the social, behavioral, and economic factors that influence human behavior.”

“There is a distinction to be made between alerting users to the dangers of a particular action and persuading them to actually avoid it.”

He went on to say, “We have to close that gap.”

