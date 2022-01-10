Hackers can get into your Android phone through a dangerous new text message – don’t tap it!

Hackers can get into your phone through a dangerous new text message on Android phones – don’t tap it!

HACKERS are sending phony offers of free software to Android users via text messages.

According to experts, clicking the link gives the attackers access to your phone – and possibly your online banking credentials.

MalwareHunterTeam, a group of researchers who assist consumers in detecting cyber-attacks, discovered the campaign.

The shady texts are a type of SMS phishing (smishing), they told tech website Bleeping Computer last week.

Phishing scams direct victims to a website that appears to be run by a reputable company, such as a bank, a social media platform, or another service.

The website, on the other hand, is a forgery, with fake content intended to persuade a victim to provide sensitive information such as a password or email address.

The latest campaign, according to MalwareHunterTeam, sends out SMS texts asking recipients if they want to upload a video from their device.

When the recipient clicks on the included link, they are directed to a bogus web page that asks them to download a phony Flash Player app.

Adobe killed off Flash Player, a piece of software used to stream and view video, in 2020.

Researchers claim that users who tap to download the phony Adobe app inadvertently download malware to their devices.

It’s the most recent version of “FluBot,” a dangerous type of malware that swept the globe last year.

FluBot is used by hackers to infect devices by sending out thousands of SMS messages containing links to a malicious URL.

When a recipient clicks on the link, they are prompted to download a seemingly harmless app to their device.

The app, on the other hand, is FluBot dressed up as something else.

It harvests your contacts after being downloaded onto your phone and begins sending them malicious links via SMS.

Texts are usually disguised as security updates, software, or parcel delivery notices to entice people into tapping the URLs.

FluBot can steal your online banking credentials, take screenshots, and send or intercept SMS messages once it has gained access to your device.

FluBot usually spreads quickly because it uses the victim’s device to send smishing messages to their contacts.

If you think you’ve been infected, check with your bank to see if there’s been any suspicious activity on your account.

You should also change all of your online passwords, as hackers may have gained access to them.

To get rid of the malware, you should perform a factory reset on your phone.

To protect themselves from shady downloads, Android users should avoid downloading apps from third-party websites.

Installing apps from well-known brands, such as Adobe, from secure locations is especially important.

