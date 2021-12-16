Hackers could ‘cancel’ THOUSANDS of people’s Christmas paychecks with a ransomware attack – will my pay be affected?

With a ransomware attack, hackers could ‘cancel’ THOUSANDS of people’s Christmas paychecks – will mine be affected?

Experts have warned that a RANSOMWARE attack will likely affect how some employers pay Christmas paychecks.

Over the weekend, hackers targeted one of the largest human resource companies, and it could take weeks for things to return to normal – here’s how to see if you’re affected.

In a ransomware attack, a hacker encrypts a victim’s files and then demands money in exchange for access.

Some businesses are concerned that they won’t be able to pay employees until the attack on HR management software firm Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) is resolved.

UKG is said to have 50,000 customers worldwide.

It said it could take several weeks to restore its systems, which means some of the companies to whom it provides software are having trouble keeping track of hours and paying employees appropriately.

Hundreds of companies that use the Kronos Private Cloud software were impacted by the breach.

This includes government-owned businesses.

UKG has notified affected businesses, so your place of business should be aware if you will have payment issues.

The hack is said to have harmed software used by health-care systems, financial firms, and public-safety personnel.

Many companies have already informed their employees that they are affected, so your employer should have informed you if you are one of them.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York, as well as hospital employees in San Angelo, Texas, are among those who have been impacted.

A number of universities in the United States have also been affected.

The University of Utah, George Washington University, and Yeshiva University in New York are among them.

Your employer’s use of the hacked software, which is currently offline, will determine whether or not your paycheck has been impacted.

While the Kronos software is down, your boss may be able to send you a paper paycheck.

If your company used it to track hours, you might get a generic paycheck with a set number of hours until the figures can be corrected.

If any of your personal data was compromised as a result of the hack, your employer should notify you.

“The timing of this attack, so close to Christmas and other seasonal holidays and the end of the year, is bound to put significant pressure on organizations that have been using the impacted KPC services to manage payroll and other time-sensitive functions within their organizations,” Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4, told The Sun US.

“An estimated outage of several weeks is likely to have a significant impact on organizations as they try to close the year while managing not only basic payroll, but also bonuses and other annual calculations.”

“Often, ransomware gangs…

