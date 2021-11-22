Hackers may have spied on all of your web activity, according to millions of Sky customers.

Cyber security experts have warned that millions of Sky broadband customers may have been exposed to hackers for up to 18 months.

According to a report released last week, approximately six million Sky routers contained a bug that could have allowed hackers to take control of home networks.

According to Pen Test Partners’ findings, cybercriminals could have exploited the flaw to gain access to devices and personal data.

The flaw has been fixed, but it took the company nearly 18 months to fix it, according to the security researchers.

Sky stated that it takes customer security “extremely seriously” and that it began working to resolve the issue as soon as it was informed of it.

Users who had not changed the router’s default admin password – which was simple and easy to guess – were affected by the bug.

By directing the user to a malicious website, hackers could easily reconfigure the router and take control of a network.

Hackers could then gain access to sensitive data, such as login credentials for online banking and other websites.

The affected router models, according to the researchers, were the Sky Hub 3 (ER110), Sky Hub 3.5 (ER115), Booster 3 (EE120), Sky Hub (SR101), Sky Hub (SR203), and Booster 4 (SE210).

Furthermore, approximately 1% of Sky’s routers were not manufactured by the company and were unable to be updated with the patch.

Customers who already have one can ask Sky to replace it for free.

Although there was no evidence that the flaw had been exploited, Pen Test Partners chastised Sky for the length of time it took to fix it.

It claimed that the internet service provider had repeatedly missed deadlines for resolving the issue.

The researchers acknowledged the initial delay caused by the coronavirus lockdown, as well as the challenges faced by internet providers as a result of “vastly increased network loading as working from home became the new norm,” which they did not want to disrupt.

However, they expressed concern about Sky’s overall response time, claiming that the company “did not give the patch the priority their customers deserved.”

The group also advised anyone with a broadband router to change the default passwords on the device.

“We take our customers’ safety and security very seriously,” a Sky spokesperson responded.

“We began working on a solution for the problem after being alerted to the risk, and we can confirm that a fix has been delivered to all Sky manufactured products.”

