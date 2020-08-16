[HACKS] Track the Person Spying On You On Web With These Browser Extensions

Are you worried that someone might be spying on you on the web? These browser extensions will help you track down your spy. Gizmodo says when people use the internet, there is a chance that somebody will track them without even knowing who them.

Also Read: Linux Hacked: Russians Insert ‘Drovorub’ Malware on Linux Computers That Interferes US Election, Reveal FBI and NSA

Do not worry. You can now track the person who is spying them since the browser extension’s number is currently growing. Here are some of the browser add-ons and how they work. By the way, these browser extensions can assist you in revealing who is watching you online.

Also Read: #FreeFortnite: Is ‘Nineteen-Eighty-Fortnite’ Staged vs. Apple? Watch the Ironic App Store Wars

Google also developed a new feature that will help users prevent ad-tracking practices. However, it was confirmed that Ads Transparency Spotlight can only identify ads bought through Google’s ad network, from partners that have also signed up to its Ad Disclosure Schema, since it is still in very early alpha version. The main goal of this browser extension is to make providers and their ads more transparent.

Users can trust this browser extension since it came straight from the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). People can have a straightforward list of all the trackers that they find in the web browser using its transparent and straightforward features. Users can also send a specific request to the trackers to prevent them from logging-in people’s online activities. Privacy Badger will automatically block the trackers that will ignore the user’s request.

Blur is a browser extension that can manage a whole host of privacy-related tasks, from shielding the user’s email address from spammers to managing the user’s management. It can track all the advertising trackers linked to your account and those that are running on all the sites you visit. It will provide the user with more information about the tracking companies.

UltraBlock can throw plenty of detail about the ad trackers since it is one of the polished, professional add blockers. It can provide the list of all the trackers functioning on the particular page you’re accessing. Compared to other browser extensions, UltraBlock can specifically name, linked, and categories the ad trackers.

For more security news updates, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Also Read: Instagram Update: Instagram’s New Verification Will Require Government ID, Identify Suspicious Accounts

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.