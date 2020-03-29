Half-Life: Alyx – This is nonsense for players in City 17

Virtual Reality is a new medium with new expressions. Half-life players make extensive use of this.

The headcrab whisperers

Headcrabs are really cute. Finds at least one Youtuber and investigates whether the head crabs are good playmates, can be tamed and petted. You can see the result in the following video.

Two Twitter users dance with the alien and stage a romantic date in the style of a puppeteer – the hand tracking of the VR systems makes it possible.

An editor plays sports such as basketball, baseball and bowling with the head crabs.

Improvised inventory

Half-Life: Alyx’s inventory is very limited. A Twitter user knows how to help himself and throws syringes, grenades and other utensils into a container that he carries around with him. It will look like that:

Virtual piano concerts

Youtuber Lambobang plays a song known from Portal on a virtual piano. Thanks to the finger tracking of the Valve Index, it works quite well.

The white gold

One player made an amazing discovery as he brushed through the ruins of City 17.

Based on the amount of toilet paper available, it is reasonable to suspect that the half-life world once had to fight a virus pandemic. Maybe a virtual offering helps?

Great pastime for the many toilet paper fans, who are getting bored in their own four walls these days.

But what is all this toilet paper really for? It is a super weapon resource against the Combine.

If you have no friends otherwise

Then you play with a rat …

Math Lessons in Half-Life: Alyx

California teacher Charles Coomber gives math lessons from the City 17 quarantine for a change.

VR training: how to ensure hygiene

In Half-Life: Alyx, a Youtuber demonstrates how to clean the quiet village.

