Half-Life: Alyx – This is nonsense for players in City 17

Virtual Reality is a new medium with new expressions. Half-life players make extensive use of this.

The headcrab whisperers



Headcrabs are really cute. Finds at least one Youtuber and investigates whether the head crabs are good playmates, can be tamed and petted. You can see the result in the following video.

Two Twitter users dance with the alien and stage a romantic date in the style of a puppeteer – the hand tracking of the VR systems makes it possible.

Andy Kelly (@ultrabrilliant) March 24, 2020

Krazy (@SuperKrazyBones) March 23, 2020

An editor plays sports such as basketball, baseball and bowling with the head crabs.

Improvised inventory



Half-Life: Alyx’s inventory is very limited. A Twitter user knows how to help himself and throws syringes, grenades and other utensils into a container that he carries around with him. It will look like that:

Gabe Newell: “You only have two inventory slots in Half-Life: Alyx. But you also have realistic physics. ”

Andreas Garbe (@Falafelkid) March 24, 2020

Virtual piano concerts



Youtuber Lambobang plays a song known from Portal on a virtual piano. Thanks to the finger tracking of the Valve Index, it works quite well.

The white gold



One player made an amazing discovery as he brushed through the ruins of City 17.

Brian Malkiewicz (@brianxbang) March 23, 2020

Based on the amount of toilet paper available, it is reasonable to suspect that the half-life world once had to fight a virus pandemic. Maybe a virtual offering helps?

Hazardous Materials (@HazardousMats) March 26, 2020

Great pastime for the many toilet paper fans, who are getting bored in their own four walls these days.

Tobias Göser (@ Tobsen_85) March 25, 2020

But what is all this toilet paper really for? It is a super weapon resource against the Combine.

Liz Edwards (@lizaledwards) March 25, 2020

If you have no friends otherwise



Then you play with a rat …

Math Lessons in Half-Life: Alyx



California teacher Charles Coomber gives math lessons from the City 17 quarantine for a change.

VR training: how to ensure hygiene



In Half-Life: Alyx, a Youtuber demonstrates how to clean the quiet village.

