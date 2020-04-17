Halo 2 (and Anniversary) PC Beta Launches Today

PSA: All Ring 3 blockers have been resolved at this time for Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary flighting to begin on Friday, 4/17. We will let folks know when buttons are being pressed for invites to roll out. Stay tuned to get tactical marines! – Tyler “Postums” Davis (@ 343Postums) April 16, 2020

As pcgamer.com reports, Master Chief fans can soon jump into the beta of Halo 2 and the remake Halo 2: Anniversary with a PC. Community Coordinator “Tyler” Postums “Davis announced on his Twitter account:

“Ring 3” in this case means that Halo insiders can start the test game. You can register here, which however does not guarantee a place in the “Flights” (ie the beta tests). The number of participants depends on the test scenarios with which developers 343 Industries e.g. want to review the vote for specific locations or hardware configurations.