Halo 2: Anniversary Expands PC Testing, But Spots Are Still Very Limited

Halo: The Master Chief Collection’s release on PC continues, with developer 343 Industries expanding the testing phase for Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary. The developer announced on Twitter that “Ring 1” testing has begun, meaning even more people are now being allowed into the test, but it’s unlikely you’ll get in right away.

Ring 1 includes “external partners” that work with 343 Industries. This ring comprises people from across the world who give feedback to the studio, but it’s not exactly clear who these people might be. If there are any major issues reported, the developer may decide to bring the game back to Ring 0 (which is for internal studio developers). If it all goes well, the beta–or “flight” in the Halo vernacular–will move on to Ring 2, which includes even more external partners. Ring 3, meanwhile, includes members of the public who have joined the free Halo Insider program. A full explanation of the Ring system is available on the Halo website.

This timing is right on schedule, as 343 previously said it was hoping to launch this Halo 2 flighting phase at the end of March.

This isn’t Halo 2’s first release on PC, as the original game came to PC in 2007 as a Windows Vista exclusive from Bungie and Pi Studios. This is the very first time that Halo 2: Anniversary is coming to PC, however.

After Halo 2 Anniversary, the PC version of The Master Chief Collection is set to receive the other games available in the Xbox One version–Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4. Halo: Reach and Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary are already available within MCC for PC.

The next brand-new Halo game is Halo Infinite, which is a launch title for Xbox Series X. The game is still planned as a launch title for the next-gen console, but Microsoft has warned that developers are facing new challenges and restraints due to COVID-19. To help, 343 has introduced a new piece of Halo 5 DLC with proceeds going to coronavirus relief.

Halo Infinite will also be available for the regular Xbox One, as well as PC.