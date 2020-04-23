Halo 2 Anniversary PC testing begins today: Here’s how to sign up

If you’re a Halo fan who counts PC as their primary platform, then it’s been an exciting year so far. Following the announcement that Microsoft and 343 Industries would bring Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PC, 343 launched the PC version of Halo: Reach in December and quickly followed it up with Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary at the beginning of March. Now, it seems the company has turned its sights to Halo 2 Anniversary.

Tyler Davis, who works as 343 Industries’ community support and engagement coordinator under the handle “Postums,” revealed on Twitter last night that Halo 2 Anniversary flighting will begin today, April 17th. “Flighting,” is 343’s term for testing, and at the start, this Halo 2 test will only be available Halo Insiders.

PSA: All Ring 3 blockers have been resolved at this time for Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary flighting to begin on Friday, 4/17. We will let folks know when buttons are being pressed for invites to roll out. Stay tuned to get tactical Marines!

Much like Microsoft’s Windows Insider and Xbox Insider program, you’ll need to sign up to be a Halo Insider. That can be done by signing into your Microsoft account over on Halo Waypoint. If you’ve never signed up to be a Halo Insider before, you’ll be asked to fill out a questionnaire that asks which Halo games you’ve played in the past, which of those games you prefer, and which modes you’re interested in testing.

After verifying your email, you’ll be asked if you want to participate in PC flighting programs for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Saying yes will prompt you to upload a DxDiag text file with your system specifications and fill out another questionnaire about the types of inputs and speakers you use while playing on PC.

So far, there’s been no official announcement of Halo 2 PC testing over on Halo Waypoint, which leads us to believe that invites haven’t started going out yet. If you’re signed up to test Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, though, keep an eye on your email, because those invites should start showing up shortly.