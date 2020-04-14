Halo 5’s In-Game COVID-19 Charity Campaign Has Raised $200,000 Already

The developers of the Halo franchise are raising money to help with COVID-19 relief, and their efforts have brought in a lot of money so far.

Community director Brian Jarrard said on Twitter that Halo 5’s in-game charity campaign has raised more than $200,000 USD as of April 10. The game is currently selling a “Relief and Recovery” Req Pack for the game’s multiplayer mode, which includes various cosmetics and XP boosts. All proceeds are going to directly to the Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The DLC costs $10 USD, so it has moved a lot of units to reach $200,000 in donations. You can buy the Relief and Recovery REQ pack through Halo 5 or right here on the Xbox Store.

The Relief and Recovery Req pack was just the start of the Halo franchise’s charitable giving for COVID-19 relief. The company is also selling a “Hope and Love” Halo t-shirt for $25 USD, with profits going to the same charity mentioned above.

Halo 5 is not the first game to launch an in-game campaign to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. Modern Warfare’s “Defender” microtransaction has returned to help military veterans during this stressful time.