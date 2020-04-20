Halo Co-Creator Hyped About PS5’s Super-Fast SSD Technology

Seamless, fluid experiences

Sony’s super-fast SSD in the PlayStation 5 has game designers salivating over the improvements it will bring to next-gen software, and Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto has added his voice to the chorus of praise. Speaking about the speedy tech in general, he told VGC that it will make a “huge difference” to the way that titles are made.

“It will open up the door for more expansive content that can stream a lot faster,” he beamed. “Players won’t be waiting on load screens and we won’t have to hide loading behind cinematics and that kind of thing. It will just help make things a lot more seamless and fluid for the player when it comes to their experience on those consoles.”

He continued: “I am really excited about that because that’s one of the things that’s really hard for us in particular right now: dealing with those old platforms. These platforms have been around for what, seven years? Developing for them is like developing for machinery in the stone age.” Lehto is currently working on first-person shooter Disintegration for the PlayStation 4.

His comments are nothing new, of course, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that the PS5’s SSD is going to be the biggest game-changer when it comes to next-gen experience. We’re particularly excited to see just how hard first-party teams push this, because third-parties are still going to be restricted by other hardware.