Halo: Combat Evolved Just Got A Brand New Feature Thanks To The Master Chief Collection

Microsoft continues to update and support Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and the newest change brings a multiplayer mode to Halo: Combat Evolved that it’s never had before.

The latest playlist update brings the mode Team SWAT and FFA SWAT to Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary. This might not sound like a big deal, but this is the first time that SWAT has been available in original Halo game. It’s been featured in most of the Halo sequels, but never the first game.

You can now find out for yourself how SWAT plays in the original Halo. The matchmaking gametype is currently available for both PC and Xbox One in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

The Team SWAT playlist features the Battle Creek, Damnation, Prisoner, Hang ‘Em High, Chill Out, Derelict, and Wizard maps, while the FFA SWAT playlist has all those maps except Wizard.

SWAT is a brutal and punishing game mode that can be immensely frustrating or highly satisfying depending on how good you are and the skill level of the opponents you’re playing against. In SWAT, you have no shield or motion-tracker, and you spawn with a precision weapon. This means you can kill opponents with just a single, well-placed shot. The lack of a motion-tracker means you never know where your enemies are, making SWAT a very intense game mode that rewards skill and precision.

In addition to ongoing support for MCC, developer 343 Industries has another internal team focused on Halo: Infinite. The studio recently sent its employees home due to COVID-19. While the team is continuing to work remotely on Halo: Infinite, which is set to be a launch title for Xbox Series X this year, the studio has warned that the global pandemic may get worse before it gets better.