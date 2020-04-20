Halo Infinite: See How They Captured Bullets Flying Overhead In This Cool Weapons Video

Microsoft continues to share a behind-the-scenes look at the development of Halo Infinite. Developer 343 Industries has posted its latest sound design video, this one focusing on how the audio team went about capturing the sounds of bullets flying overhead.

As the incredible video below shows, the 343 audio team actually crouched down behind a barrier as a professional marksman fired live rounds overhead. The audio team had numerous microphones on-hand to capture all the whizzes and ricochets.

343 stressed that this audio session was conducted in a “controlled environment” to keep people safe. Have a listen for yourself and try to pick out all the different types of bullet sounds you can make out.

This is at least the second Halo Infinite weapon sound video we’ve seen so far. The first, which was published earlier this year, showcased the team firing all different types of weapons for use in the next-generation Halo game. Yet another video showed the team using a propane cannon to capture sounds of explosions. The team also showed off how they recorded a Chevy El Camino, helicopters, and jet engines for the sounds of vehicles in Halo Infinite. And who could forget this delightful video featuring a pug whose guttural gruffs will be heard in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite releases in Holiday 2020 as a launch title for Microsoft’s next-generation console, Xbox Series X, as well as PC. The game will also be playable on Xbox One as well as the other variations of the next-generation Xbox that might be coming.

These behind-the-scenes videos are excellent, but many Halo fans are wondering when 343 will show gameplay for Halo Infinite or share any specifics about the game. With Halo Infinite launching later this year, that should happened soon (we hope).