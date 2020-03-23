Halo Infinite: See How They Recorded Antique Steam Engines For Sounds In The Game

The developers of Halo Infinite have shared another behind-the-scenes look at how they are capturing sounds for the game, and, like the ones before it, this latest video is a delight.

The team at 343 Industries visited the Powerland Heritage Park in Oregon to record steam engines that will serve as the inspiration for some of the sounds you’ll hear in Halo Infinite. Specifically, the steam engines will bring to life some “mechanical sounds” for Halo Infinite.

Check out the video below and try to guess what these sounds may be used for in Halo Infinite. It’s always a special treat to see these types of videos.

These are just the latest behind-the-scenes videos from 343. Earlier this year, 343 showed off how it capture Halo Infinite’s weapon and car sounds. And in 2019, the developer shared a video of a cute little pug whose snuffs and scruff sounds will be put into Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite is a launch title for the Xbox Series X. Despite the development team now working from home, the game is expected to release this holiday alongside the next-gen console. Halo Infinite will also be released on Xbox One and PC.