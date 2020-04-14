Halo Infinite: See How They Recorded The Vehicle Sounds For The Next-Gen Game

While Microsoft has yet to show any gameplay footage of Halo Infinite so far, the company has not shied away from showcasing the work that went into capturing the game’s various sounds.

The audio team at 343 Industries has been posting neat behind-the-scenes videos to the Halo Instagram and Twitter pages, and the latest of these videos have now arrived.

The first is a very cool video that shows the audio team visiting a deserted mining town where they fired a propane cannon to capture sounds. Specifically, the audio team was looking to capture the sound reflections bouncing off the nooks and crannies of the derelict town.

A second, more recent video, showcases the audio team’s efforts to capture the vehicle sounds for Halo Infinite. As you can see in the footage, the team recorded all manner of vehicles, including a Chevrolet El Camino (like the one from the Breaking Bad movie), as well as helicopters, jets, and even an old time-y tractor, among other things.

You can check out this previous video to see how Microsoft captured the weapon sounds for Halo Infinite. In 2019, the developer shared a video of a cute little pug whose snuffs and scruff sounds will be put into Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite releases in Holiday 2020 as a launch title for Microsoft’s next-generation console, Xbox Series X, as well as PC. The game will also be playable on Xbox One as well as the other variations of the next-generation Xbox that might be coming.