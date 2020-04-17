Halo’s Master Chief Is Wrong About Pineapple On Pizza

Does pineapple belong on pizza? It’s a question that people have obsessed over and debated for a long time. Now, Master Chief has weighed in on the hot-button topic.

Steve Downes, who voices Master Chief, shared his thoughts on the subject in a new video for Cameo. In short, pineapple on pizza advocates”You’ve asked me to say that pineapple belongs on pizza, that it’s delicious, and invented in Canada. And Hawaiian pizza is my favorite food on the Citadel. But I have to be honest with you, that goes against everything I hold dear,” he said. “I think pineapple on pizza is an abomination. However, if it’s OK with you, I guess it’ll have to be OK for me. Finish the fight, and easy on the pineapple.”

Downes is donating all of his Cameo proceeds to COVID-19 relief, so this gag is doing some real good beyond a simple joke. The money is going to Project C.U.R.E., which focuses on strengthening health systems in under-resourced countries and is currently working on obtaining safety equipment like masks and gloves to health workers across America.

Downes returns as Master Chief in Halo Infinite. It is unclear if the COVID-19 outbreak will affect Halo Infinite’s launch on the Xbox Series X later this year, but Microsoft is stressing that neither the game nor the console will be delayed.