Say hi to death for me

Bandai Namco has dropped a new trailer for Haohmaru, the next DLC fighter coming to SoulCalibur VI. It’s our best look yet at the Samurai Shodown guest character, and we think he looks fantastic. His moves, his trash talking — what’s not to like?

Haohmaru finally has a release date as well. He launches next week, on the 31st March.

Will you be cutting your opponents down to size? Clean the blood from your blade in the comments section below.