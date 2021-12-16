What was the reason for Hasan Piker’s ban from Twitch?

According to reports, Twitch has banned HASAN Piker for “anti-white racism.”

The Twitch star is known for broadcasting political debates, but he vanished from the app on December 14.

Hasan Piker, who goes by the handle HasanAbi on Twitch, is a well-known Twitch streamer.

On Twitch.tv, he’s one of the most popular streamers.

Piker has previously worked as a journalist and is a well-known left-wing political commentator.

During his streams, Piker plays video games, talks about politics, and discusses the news.

Piker was born in New Jersey and raised in Istanbul, Turkey.

On Twitch, he has millions of followers and tens of millions of views.

With over 160 million views on YouTube, the streamer is well-known.

Piker was kicked off of Twitch on December 14.

After saying “cracker” in a stream, he claims he was banned for “anti-white racism.”

In a tweet, he stated, “It is for exactly what you think it is.”

Racism directed at white people who use the word “cracker.”

Twitch hasn’t given an official reason for the suspension, as is customary.

Twitch, on the other hand, has a policy in its terms of service against hateful and racist content.

“We will take action on all instances of hateful conduct and harassment,” according to the Twitch policy.

“The most egregious violations could result in an indefinite suspension on the first offense.”

Twitch has been contacted for comment, and we will update this story if we receive a response.

It’s unclear when Hasan will be back on Twitch.

Piker isn’t solely reliant on Twitch because he also has a popular YouTube channel.

Piker said he’d “lined up some fire content” that he couldn’t do in a tweet anymore.

There was a gingerbread house building stream, a Halo Infinite game stream, and a hot tub stream, all of which featured Amouranth, a legendary Twitch star who had previously been banned.

Piker is a Twitch streamer who discusses politics while playing video games.

Among the games he’s played are God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and The Last of Us Part 2.

Piker has also appeared in the Among Us episodes.

The star, however, is best known for his livestreams, particularly those about politics.

