Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA MegaMix For Switch Launches In The West Very Soon, Demo Available Now

Hatsune Miku, the Japanese Vocaloid sensation, is coming to Nintendo Switch in English-language territories for the first time. The game, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix, will releasing digitally on May 15, with over 100 songs and 300 costumes to choose from. Many of the tracks are taken from previous games in the series, but 10 are new.

The game, which is already available in Japan, is Hatsune Miku’s Switch debut. As with other games in the series, it mixes rhythm gameplay with plenty of fashion and dancing. A demo is available now on the Nintendo Eshop, so you can experience the game for yourself.

Alongside the base game, you can also buy the Mega Pack, which comes with six downloadable song packs, each containing six songs each. The base game costs $39, whereas the Mega Pack is $60; the individual song packs cost $7 each.

An additional free song pack, the Theme Song Pack, will be available at launch. It contains four tracks.

The game is now available for digital pre-order. There’s no indication of a physical release.