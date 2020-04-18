Have the Soulsborne games ruined other video games for you?

I feel that this may be the case for me, I picked up Alien: Isolation the other day, and just couldn’t get into it, the lack of constant action really was too much of a come-down after Dark Souls Remastered, and I feel similarly about a lot of other games I might potentially play. After beating all of Miyazaki’s games in the series besides the DLC (no trophies) and Demon’s Souls (Just too archaic and bereft of sufficient checkpoints), and, if it counts, Sekiro (which I am not interested in), I am left with The Old Hunters DLC (trophies) and nothing else until Elden Ring comes out. Starved for Miyazaki-related Soulsborne games I have created this post to see if anyone else feels like the unique and high-quality gameplay of the Soulsborne games has put them off other kinds of gaming, if not completely ruined it for them? What makes these games so special? Why can you only play a few, if any, types of alternative game now?

@Draco_V_Ecliptic Not sure why you’re not interested in ‘Sekiro” if FromSoft are the jam in your sandwich. It’s a quality game.

@LN78 To be fair, I didn’t particularly care for Sekiro and I’ve played the other ones to death. I think the lack of RPG mechanics meant I hit a wall and just couldn’t really see a way to move forward. Pretty much all of my friends that had played the Souls games didn’t like Sekiro either.

@nessisonett I absolutely loved them all except for “Bloodborne” which I detest with a fury usually reserved for white supremacists and “Star Wars” prequels. Weird I know, but true.

@LN78 Eh, I don’t like Bloodborne either. The Old Hunters was great but so much of Bloodborne was just uninteresting and the bosses weren’t exactly great. It peaks with Gascoigne and doesn’t exactly top it except maybe with some of the optional bosses like Logarius.

@nessisonett Top bloke. That pretty much sums up my feelings about it as well. I loved “Sekiro” though. I found it kind of therapeutic in a bizarre way not having to worry about builds and stats in a FromSoft game for a change. And I love samurai and ninjas and feudal Japan so that helped no end.

While I understand the popularity I’m a little baffled that they’ve become quite so popular. I don’t mind some challenge in my games but find absolutely zero enjoyment in being regularly punished by the AI on alarmingly often occasion. You make a valid point but in answer to your question, for me personally they have little to no effect on my gaming landscape.

@nessisonett What’s your favorite Soulsborne? And why?

@Draco_V_Ecliptic It’s got to be Dark Souls 1. None of the other games have felt as much like one interconnected world, with loads of routes and different ways to play. While there’s still some stinkers, the majority of bosses are great and the NPCs are classic such as Solaire and Siegmeyer. 3 was great too but the world just didn’t feel as tightly designed as the first one.

Nope. I’ve played some of Dark Souls and most of Bloodborne and, although I really liked the combat (especially in the latter, which has some exciting and dynamic boss fights), nearly everything else about the games irritated me.

I get the general sentiment of a game or series “ruining” you for other games or series, though. Etrian Odyssey ruined other DRPGs for me. Shin Megami Tensei ruined my appreciation for a lot of classic JRPG games, like older FF or DQ adventures, that have mind-numbingly easy combat. Mario + Rabbids ruined the XCOM reboot for me, I think.

Not at all, I like diversity in my games, variety is the very spice of life after all. I understand the sentiment though, I remember the reaction to The Witcher 3’s combat where so many players had just come away from the phenomenal combat in Bloodborne.

I adore both games, I don’t think it’s really fair to compare them, as they are both very different and both raised the bar for video games in different ways.

Hi @Draco_V_Ecliptic,

there are several points I don’t understand.

1) You talk about a need for “constant action” and in my opinion, there is way more action in Sekiro than in any Dark Souls, but you are not interested in it. Why this prejudice?

2) You like Souls games, but you are going to ignore DLC only because there are no trophies related… That sounds crazy to me, like a car lover who leaves his Ferrari in the garage only because he knows nobody will award him with a fake gold cup for driving it. Shouldn’t you play just for the fun?

3) Alien: Isolation offers, especially at Hard and Nightmare difficulty, a challenge full of tension and satisfaction, a characteristic feature of Soulsborne games. This is why I loved it even if it’s a different genre. Can’t you find some similarities between the games?

@andreoni79 1) The lack of RPG aspects, i.e leveling up, character customization etc. and the overall feel of the game (I’ve tried it). 2)I’ve already completed the games sans DLC and would have to go quite far into NG + to access the DLC second time around – I didn’t play it during my first playthrough as I was keen to finish the game (I played it a bit during a previous playthrough when I had the game on a different Playstation, but lost all my saves when I replaced it.) Edit: I actually agree, the DLC is worth doing even if you don’t get trophies for it, I’ll still know that I completed it, and that’s the important thing, so I’ll do the DLC for 1 and 3, and the (trophy-laden) Bloodborne DLC 3)Hard and Nightmare difficulty may make the game more enjoyable for me, so, yeah, I’ll give it another go, Thanks

I can see where you’re going @Draco_V_Ecliptic as I’ve experienced similar alterations in expectations after enjoying a seminal game. But I do like variety, so I haven’t felt my games are “ruined” by any new or innovative game mechanic or style. For example, I just finished the second Batman Telltale game. I liked it, although not as much as Detroit Become Human, a game which does choice-and-consequence / branching-narrative gaming miles better, yet I at no point did I want to give up on the Batman game even if the gameplay and story choices were so much less developed. I still enjoyed the game for what it was, albeit a simpler, ‘lazy-Sunday’ type of enjoyment.

But I do remember after playing Bloodborne that I felt an emptiness in other games for a while. And when I say “emptiness” I don’t mean the landscape or in-game world, I mean an emotional emptiness where the exact dopamine rush of the Soulsborne combat with the oft-cited “it’s so satisfying” aspect of finally killing a boss was absent. So, although I was enjoying my waking sims, narrative games, and open world action-stealth games, the exact satisfaction of the FromSoft nightmare-turned-adventure was noticeably absent. I think if you push through however, that you’ll eventually distance yourself enough from the crack cocaine-like rush of a FromSoft game and eventually grow to appreciate the other game mechanics out there to relish in.

@Draco_V_Ecliptic I wouldn’t say the Souls games have ruined other games for me, but I do get the itch every now and then, and I can feel the series pulling me back in like no other can. So I kind of get where you’re coming from!

Interesting topic, oddly I love Bloodborne but struggled to get into Dark Souls. I also failed utterly at Sekiro and I had to put it down for my sanity. My main problem with them is that I am not a very good gamer and the time it takes to git gud is very long and I found it hard dedicate my limited time. I also play late at night and struggling against a boss was affecting my sleep!

However I do get the sentiment – when you love something thoroughly it is a massive come down to move to something else.

My only advice is try other genre similar games. Hyper Light Drifter has the action and bosses and there are some similar themed indie game’s like Blasphemous and Salt and Sanctuary?