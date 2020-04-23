Chatting with the AC forums.
Chances are we’ve all been there at one point or another. You’re using your phone perfectly fine with no worries in the world. Then, whether you trip or someone bumps into you, you lose your grip and your phone goes flying through the air — and all you can do is hope and pray the damage isn’t too serious.
Dropping your phone is never a fun time, but depending on how everything happens, some drops can be worse than others.
Some of our AC forum members recently began talking about their drop stories, with some of the highlights being as follows.
04-21-2020 06:31 PM
04-21-2020 06:44 PM
04-21-2020 09:27 PM
04-22-2020 08:33 AM
What about you? Have you ever dropped and broken your phone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
