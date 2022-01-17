Have you tried this brilliant Hulu hack yet?

Have you used this brilliant Hulu hack to save money in seconds?

IF YOU ARE A HULU AND DISNEY(plus) SUBSCRIBER, THIS INGENIOUS HACK WILL SAVE YOU MONEY.

Many people pay for both Hulu and Disney(plus) without realizing there is a way to save money and have both platforms.

That’s right, many people aren’t aware that Hulu has a super-saver bundle option.

Disney(plus) and ESPN are included in the package, making it ideal for families with children as well as sports fans.

The monthly fee for the package is (dollar)12.99.

When you consider the costs of paying for each app separately (around (dollar)7.99 per month), that price actually saves you about 25% per platform.

However, there is one minor disadvantage to the bundle: Hulu includes advertisements.

If this bothers you enough, you can upgrade to the ad-free version for only (dollar)5 more per month.

You can upgrade to the Disney(plus) bundle in your Hulu account settings if you already have a Hulu subscription.

To add on to your plan, simply go to Account andgt; Manage Plan andgt; Add On to Plan.

Upgrades will have no bearing on existing subscriptions.

If you don’t already have a Hulu subscription, you can sign up for one on the company’s website.

Simply click “Get the Disney Bundle” and follow the prompts.

