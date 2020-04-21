HBO Is Developing A Series About Wrestling With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

A new HBO show currently titled Tre Cnt (from Tre Count, though it could easily be misread) is in the works, with Dwayne Johnson on board to executive produce, along with Issa Rae and Danny Garcia.

As reported by Variety, the show is written by Mohamad El Masri, who has previously written for HBO’s Here and Now and Netflix production October Faction. Tre Cnt follows Cassius Jones, a struggling pro-wrestler and dock worker in Houston’s Third Ward (The Tre). With a life-insurance payout and the help of friends and neighbors, he looks to start a hip-hop centered backyard wrestling empire.

This isn’t Johnson’s first partnership with HBO; he and Garcia executive produced the HBO series Ballers under their Seven Bucks Productions banner, while Johnson also starred in the show. Ballers ran for five seasons on HBO before concluding last year.

While no news about casting has been announced, it’s likely Johnson will appear as an actor as well, as he does in many of the films and shows produced by Seven Bucks–such as Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. With his own background in the pro-wrestling world, Johnson will have a lot to bring to the show in terms of authenticity. Johnson is currently producing another wrestling-related show: Young Rock, a comedic series about his own life, which will follow his childhood and early wrestling career.