HBO Max coming in late May

HBO Max, Warner Media’s streaming service, joins the streaming service fray on May 27.

The upcoming platform follows on the heels of Quibi and the Xfinity preview of Peacock in the spring streaming frenzy. HBO Max will launch with existing popular television shows like Friends and Rick and Morty; movies like Crazy Rich Asians and A Star is Born; and films from Studio Ghibli. In addition to the library of older titles, HBO Max will also be launched with new originals.

Some of the new titles coming to HBOMax include scripted comedy series Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick; a Sesame Street “late night” show called The Not-Too Late Show with Elmo; a kids’ crafting competition show; a ballroom dance competition series; new Looney Tunes cartoons; and a documentary about the sexual assault survivors of music mogul Russell Simmons.

HBO Max will be priced at $14.99 a month, making it one of the more expensive streaming options out there. That contrasts with Disney Plus at $6.99 a month and Peacock’s free-with-ads model. HBO Max is the same price as HBO’s streaming service and those already subscribed to HBO Now will get HBO Max at no extra charge.

Every love has its own story. Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick, premieres May 27 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/rc9r0rhf5U

Late-night comedy at a reasonable hour. #NotTooLateShow is streaming May 27 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/HH7GVA13E7

Ready, set, craft. Craftopia, the ultimate kids competition series hosted by @LaurDIY, premieres May 27 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/oNQfyXcZaB

In Legendary, 8 houses will serve the competition. If you slay, you stay. Premieres May 27 on HBO Max. #LegendaryMax pic.twitter.com/9Nxg78mCwZ

Mark your calendars: May 27th is rabbit season. Or is it duck season?

New episodes of Looney Tunes streaming on HBO Max, May 27th. pic.twitter.com/1wDOZCe0FK

“Every woman’s story deserves to be heard.” Stream On The Record on HBO Max in May. @OntheRecordDoc pic.twitter.com/s1NCysOj75

HBO