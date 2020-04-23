HBO Max: Every Original Debuting On Day One

Considering the state of the world right now, the first half of 2020 is actually the perfect time to unveil a new streaming service. And coming in late May, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max will be the latest service to drop nationally. In addition to content from various channels like HBO, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, Crunchyroll, and more, the service will be providing plenty of original content.

While HBO Max has some interesting original series planned, not all of them will drop on Day One. However, there is a good amount of original content arriving on the May 27 launch day. The Day One original premieres offer up a variety of content geared towards different demographics.

From Elmo hosting a late-night talk show to new episodes of Looney Tunes to a documentary uncovering scandal in the recording industry, the first offering of original content seems very unique, with both scripted and unscripted shows.

“It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come.”

HBO Max will cost $15 a month, and unlike NBC Universal’s Peacock, it will not be a tiered subscription service and will not contain ads. Direct-billed HBO Now subscribers will get access to HBO Max at no additional cost, as will select AT&T premium wireless video and internet subscribers, or HBO subscribers through AT&T.

In addition to original content, both movies and TV shows will be available to watch like DC movies, Studio Ghibli’s classic anime films, The Matrix franchise, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, and much more. Below, you’ll find everything announced coming to HBO Max on its launch day, May 27. For more information on the service, check out pricing information, the Green Lantern TV show, and the Shining spin-off series.

Synopsis: “On Craftopia, 9 to 15-year old contestants put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill up their carts with inspiring materials from the studio “store,” crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making truly inventive and amazing creations in order to take home the Craftrophia.”

Hosted by YouTube sensation LaurDYI.

Synopsis: “Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka ‘houses’) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve ‘legendary’ status.”

Synopsis: “Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.”

Kendrick serves as executive producer (alongside Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Sam Boyd, and Bridget Bedard) in Love Life and stars with Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type), Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked), and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Another Year).

Synopsis: “Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters.”

Looney Tunes has 80, 11-minute episodes coming. Each one will be comprised of animated shorts that all vary in length, and there will be some holiday specials as well. The voice cast will include Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, and Bob Bergen.

Synopsis: “Elmo is the host of his very own talk show and he’s going to bring you some (not-too-late) fun with an all-new, celeb-studded talk show series. This brand-new ‘primetime’ series brings familiar Sesame Street friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, celebrity guests, and laughs the whole family can enjoy. Elmo will interview guests such as fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver, comedian John Mullaney, New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander, actress Blake Lively, and award-winning musical acts Lil Nas X and The Jonas Brothers.”

No further information has been released, but the trailer is absolutely delightful.

Synopsis: “On The Record presents the powerful haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (collaborator on hit records by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.”

Originally, this documentary made its premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to much acclaim. In addition to Dixon’s story, several other women’s stories are covered within the film.

And speaking of things you should be watching, consider listening to GameSpot’s weekly TV series and movies-focused podcast, You Should Be Watching. With new episodes premiering every Wednesday, you can watch a video version of the podcast over on GameSpot Universe or listen to audio versions on Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, and Apple Podcasts.