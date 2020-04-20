HBO Max plans original ‘Hot Dog’ reality show about dogs

WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max will be home to an original series that focuses on dog grooming, one that may be called ‘Hot Dog’ when it premieres on the service. The company has tapped a number of shows and movies as originals for its platform, though it has largely focused on scripted content for the platform. The company greenlit a first season that will feature 12 episodes.

HBO Max will be available starting in May for direct subscriptions through its website, as well as partner subscriptions through Charter Communications. The platform will offer a vast library of existing and new content, including classics like Friends and a number of blockbuster movies.

According to Deadline, the newly greenlit ‘Hot Dog’ series will be part of the comedy genre, though it will be a reality competition show, not a scripted project. The series comes from executive producer Nicolle Yaron and Jax Media. Fans can expect a dozen 30-minute episodes in the first season, though it’s unclear when the new offering will be available on the platform.

This isn’t the first reality show WarnerMedia plans for its streaming service; the company will also have a competition show called The Greatest Space and another called Legendary. These will join the large number of scripted originals coming to HBO Max, the most recent of which are a trio of projects from JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot production company.

WarnerMedia has been teasing its HBO Max service for months, though consumers are still waiting for the ability to sign up. The service will cost $14.99/month, making it one of the most expensive streaming services. However, the platform aims to offer a huge amount of content, including some of fans’ favorite shows like The Big Bang Theory, The West Wing, Pretty Little Liars, Rick and Morty, Adventure Time, Game of Thrones, and much more.