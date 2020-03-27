Hello Games’ next game, The Last Campfire, is coming this summer

No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games showcased its next title, The Last Campfire, during Nintendo’s Indie World stream on Tuesday. This game is much smaller and cozier looking, with a little bean bag-looking protagonist navigating through a strange fantasy world.

The protagonist has to light the titular last campfire, while making their way through a surreal fantasy world filled with dangers, puzzles, and giant frogs. It’s a hopeful story, and it’s interesting to see the small scale of the title. There are Journey vibes to the abstract little protagonist, and every environment we saw during the trailer is very intriguing.

The trailer didn’t show too much off in the way of gameplay. Instead, Hello Games was more focused on showing off the world that the player will explore on their quest. Personally, I’m all about that giant frog. Do we get to befriend him? He looks like a friend.

The Last Campfire was originally shown off at The Game Awards in 2018, but Hello Games fell silent on the project throughout 2019. Now, we know that the title is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One in summer 2020.