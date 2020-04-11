Hellraiser Movie Reboot Officially In The Works…Again

Horror fans, rejoice! Clive Barker’s horror 1987 masterpiece, Hellraiser, is getting a reboot–hopefully for real this time–The Hollywood Reporter says. The film will be handled by the team behind Sundance break-out hit, The Night House: David Bruckner, Ben Collins, and Luke Piotrowski. David Goyer will write the story as well as produce.

Details of the reboot have yet to be released, but in a statement production company Spyglass said the film would feature a “loyal, yet evolved” take on the source material.

Originally based on Barker’s own novella, The Hellbound Heart, Hellraiser tells the story of a young girl, Kirsty, as she’s swept up into the brutal web of lies, magic, and monsters spun by her evil (assumed dead) uncle, Frank. It’s a path that eventually leads her to uncover the mystery of the Lament Configuration, a Rubix-cube-like puzzle box capable of opening a portal to hell. Unfortunately for Kirsty, the portal goes both ways, and allows a group of hell-bound monsters called Cenobites to arrive on Earth.

This will be the fourth attempt at remaking Hellraiser, a saga which began back in 2006 with Dimension Films. The project went through three sets of directors before ultimately being shelved in 2013. The Spyglass/Bruckner reboot appears to be unrelated to the canceled projects.

No release date has been set for the project, but in the meantime, be sure to scratch your Hellraiser itch with our recommendations for the best streaming cosmic horror movies.